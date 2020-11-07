Berkshire operating results fall even as Apple boosts profit By

© . FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
() – Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic was expected to weigh on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) fueled a big quarterly net profit.
Berkshire said operating profit fell 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
