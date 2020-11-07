Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering ‘Doctored’ Paparazzi Photos

Instagram

The ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ singer claims that her photos while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas were altered to appear unattractive, insisting she’s got thighs without any plastic surgery.

–

Bebe Rexha has stripped down to her swimsuit to show off her real curves after suggesting unflattering paparazzi shots of the singer on the beach had been manipulated.

The “Baby, I’m Jealous” star was recently snapped wearing a black Versace one-piece while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari, but she was upset when the images were published online, indicating they had been altered to appear uniquely unattractive.

Taking to her Instagram Stories account on Thursday (November 06), Bebe shared a series of homemade videos of herself posing in the same swimsuit, filmed in her living room, to set the record straight about her figure.

“OK, so I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some pictures of me and I want to show you what I really look like,” Bebe said in the footage. “I’ve definitely got thighs, I got a**. But here’s what I f**king look like in my bathing suit… Here’s my body, no filters, OK?”

“I got a**, I got thighs, OK, but not those nasty a** pictures they posted, what the f**k?” she fumed.

The star went on to shut down any plastic surgery speculation. “It’s just really hard,” Bebe added. “Because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like s**t (in tabloid photos), it’s like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don’t do surgery, I’ve never touched my body, never done lipo(suction), never done any of that.”

The “Meant to Be” hitmaker concluded she has come to accept her body over the years and is just trying to stay healthy, despite the negativity online.





“(I’m) trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me,” she declared. “I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight. I mean, look, I’m thick (big), OK? I’m a thick girl. That’s how I was born.”