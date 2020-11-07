Bad Crypto news of the week By Cointelegraph

Amid election throes, Bitcoin goes: Bad Crypto news of the week



It’s been a week. Whether the politics made it good or bad week depends on your view but if you’re holding , it was certainly good. The price is up more than 8.5 percent over the last seven days. It’s now well over $14,000 and has spent 100 days above $10,000. That has some experts predicting a new jump. Others are looking back to 2016 for positive signs. Then too a period of pre-election stability was followed by a rally. The next level of resistance could be at $17,000. Will Bitcoin get there? Much depends on how far it falls first.

Whales certainly appear optimistic. Election day saw 58,861 BTC moving out of Binance. That’s about $816 million. That might be the result of a deal but it could also be whales preparing for a price rally. About a billion dollars also moved out of a Silk Road wallet for the first time since 2015. That might be the result of a hack.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph