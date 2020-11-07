Athletes react to projection that Biden will be next president

The Associated Press and NBC News have projected that Joe Biden will be named the 46th president of the United States.

While many athletes already have voiced their political opinions on social media over the past several months, they reiterated their stances on Saturday, and most are congratulating the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign on their projected victory.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated the news with a series of tweets, including a meme showing a block of Trump’s attempt at a second presidential term.