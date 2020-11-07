Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
As POTUS, Biden will overturn Trump’s immigration EOs, support net neutrality, and may not prioritize Section 230 but his approach to antitrust remains unknown — The next four years won’t be easy for tech. But they’ll be easier than they could’ve been. — Joe Biden’s election …
As POTUS, Biden will overturn Trump's immigration EOs, support net neutrality, and may not prioritize Section 230 but his approach to antitrust remains unknown (Issie Lapowsky/Protocol)
Issie Lapowsky / Protocol: