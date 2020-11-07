Apple Says MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve Are ‘Coming Soon’ for $129 Each

Apple’s online store has listed the MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max as “coming soon” for $129 each in the United States. An exact release date has yet to be announced for the accessories, which still cannot be pre-ordered at this time.



MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices.

Featuring a foldable design with a built-in MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charging puck, the MagSafe Duo can wirelessly charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods or AirPods Pro case, and other Qi-certified devices. The charger ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the recommended 20W power adapter is sold separately for $19.

The Leather Sleeve covers all sides of iPhone 12 models, with a cutout on the front for the Lock screen clock, which appears automatically while the sleeve is placed on the iPhone. On the inside, the sleeve has a pocket for a credit card or ID, and it also comes with a strap that can be attached for easy carrying. The sleeve will be available in four colors: Baltic Blue, Pink Citrus, Saddle Brown, and (PRODUCT)RED.