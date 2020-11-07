Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod Mini Pre-Orders

Apple’s online store is down ahead of pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



“You’re… early,” reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. “Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep.” Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, but since last year, has been holding iPhone pre-orders at 5:00 a.m.

The ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini and 12 Pro Max are launching in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and a full list of launch times can be found in our time zone guide.

Apple’s ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini and 12 Pro Max models represent the most radical new form factors in Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup, and feature a full redesign with a flat-edged look that similar to the design of the iPad Pro. Both the models feature edge-to-edge OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and upgraded camera technology.

Following pre-orders, the first ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini and 12 Pro Max shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, November 13. If you’re hoping to get an ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini or 12 Pro Max on launch day, it’s a good idea to purchase early because there’s no word on how much supply Apple will have.

Pricing on the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini starts at $729, though some U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple’s advertised $699 price point. Pricing on the ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ Max starts at $1099. Device payment plans are available through carriers, Apple Card Monthly Installments and Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program, plus device trade-ins are available.

‌‌HomePod mini‌‌ pre-orders are launching in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US, and the ‌‌HomePod mini‌‌ will be arriving to customers the week of November 16.