Apple launches iPhone 12 Studio iPhone sales experience

Apple launched a new mobile sales experience called the iPhone 12 Studio.
The shopping experience is only available on mobile or tablets, but once you access it, the website is quite slick.
The first question that appears is what iPhone do you want. You can choose from all four iPhone 12 models. After that, you can choose to add a MagSafe Silicon case or a MagSafe wallet to your phone to see how it will all look once you assemble them.
This is pretty cool since there are so many iPhone 12 colours to choose from this year, but it would be nice if the company included its leather sleeve iPhone 12 case on the site as well. It’s also a bit odd that there’s no desktop version of this app.
Personally, I built a Gold iPhone 12 Pro with a Cyprus Green Silicon Case and the California Poppy Leather Wallet. It looks pretty cool, but if you click the buy button, you still need to manually add all the items to your cart if you want to buy them all.
Apple is using the #iPhone12Studio hashtag to promote the new site, and you can check it out on mobile-only here.
If you’re interested, has reviews on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with write-ups coming for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
