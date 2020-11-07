Apple Launches ‘iPhone 12 Studio’ for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on the web on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look.



After loading the page, the first step is to choose the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Then, you can scroll down to personalize the iPhone by choosing a color for the device, choosing a MagSafe case and color, and choosing a MagSafe Wallet and color. You can then name and save a photo of the combination you choose.

The feature is similar to the Apple Watch Studio that allows customers to mix and match various Apple Watch casings and bands.