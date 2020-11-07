Alex Cora to return as Red Sox manager

The latest news surrounding the Boston Red Sox search for their next manager shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was reported on Thursday that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran narrowed their search to two candidates — Alex Cora and Sam Fuld.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are bringing back Cora as their manager for 2021. Bloom and O’Halloran flew to Puerto Rico to meet with the 45-year-old last week and, apparently, he did enough to impress … which, again, isn’t surprising.