Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani turn up the style quotient at the screening of Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii is one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from the fresh pairing, the film also brings Raghava Lawerence’s brilliance to Bollywood for the very first time. The film is based on the Tamil horror comedy flick Kanchana which was also directed by Lawrence.

The film’s team hosted a special screening today, which is a first for the post lockdown era. Apart from the lead pair of Akshay and Kiara, producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan, director Raghava Lawrence and transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were present at the screening. Kiara opted for a polka dot saree while Akshay was seen wearing an all black Indo western outfit.

Take a look at pictures below.