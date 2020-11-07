Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani head to Delhi to promote Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii is one of the most hyped films of the year. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a horror comedy inspired by the Tamil film Kanchana. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers opted for a digital release. Now, the film is just two days away from being ready to stream and the stars are going all out with the film’s promotion.

The film’s lead stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani took off to Delhi to continue with the film’s promotions. Kiara Advani rocked some athleisure in style while Akshay was seen sporting an army printed sweatshirt, green joggers and a cap. The film’s producer Tusshar Kapoor too was snapped at the airport along with the actors.

Take a look at the pictures below.