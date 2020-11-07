AFL shut down sneaky Brad Crouch ‘side deal’ between Adelaide Crows, St Kilda Saints

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson revealed the Crows and Saints had discussed a “side deal” over another player.

That deal is reported to have been engineered to circumvent the AFL’s complicated free agency compensation system, to give the Crows a top-end pick.

Wilson told FIVEaa Radio the Crows and Saints had held talks over off-loading 25-year-old former SANFL player Luke Dunstan to the Crows in a move that would have allowed the Saints to beef-up their contract offer to Brad Crouch, gifting a higher compensation pick to the Crows.

“Dunstan might go to Adelaide as part of a side deal that would free up a bit more money for Brad Crouch, which would mean St Kilda was happy, Adelaide was happy because it would lift the draft pick,” Wilson said.

Crows Senior Coach Matthew Nicks with Brad Crouch (Getty)

“This side deal was something that a few other clubs got wind of, might’ve mentioned it to the AFL.

“Legal counsel Andrew Dillon oversees all of the trades – he got wind of it… St Kilda was told this is not going to happen so don’t even think about it.

“I don’t know who raised the idea first but I know that both clubs spoke about it and St Kilda thought that might be one way to free up a bit more space in their salary cap to pay Brad Crouch, which would’ve lifted his value and the rest is history.

“These deals have happened in the past. It’s not so easy to get them past the AFL anymore. How far it went I don’t know, but St Kilda was told it’s not going to happen.

“Adelaide have been made to look like a bit of a laughing stock this week because they were so strong and firm — it might’ve looked a bit silly, but in the end there was a bit more to this than meets the eye.”