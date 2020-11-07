Aerospace giant Thales uses blockchain to comply with NATO standards By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Thales, a French multinational company specializing in products and services for aerospace and defense industries, is using blockchain technology for a new management system at its production hub in Spain.

According to an official announcement on Nov. 5, Thales is seeking to deploy technologies like blockchain and big data to enable the digital transformation of its defense- and aeronautics-focused production and maintenance center.