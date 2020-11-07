300 ETH sale caps wild week for Axie Infinity By Cointelegraph

300 ETH sale caps wild week for Axie Infinity
While a rally in the latter half of the week saw major names across the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem climb upwards of 100%, Axie Infinity — the Pokemon-inspired NFT game — carried the banner for the NFT space, capping off a wild week of progress with a record-breaking 300 ether (roughly $130,000) sale.
The eye-poppingly expensive Axie — the NFT-backed critters used to play and battle in the Axie Infinity game — is named Angel, and is one of 19 “triple mystic” Axies currently in existence. Angel was sold on Friday on NFT marketplace Opensea, where it was then almost immediately re-listed for a staggering 666 ether (over $250,000) sum.
