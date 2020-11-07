3 ways Bitcoin price and stocks may react to a Biden presidency By Cointelegraph

3 ways Bitcoin price and stocks may react to a Biden presidency
On Nov. 7 several major media outlets announced that after 4 days of rigorous vote-counting in key battleground states Joe Biden had managed to secure enough electoral votes to become the 46th President of the United States.
As the excitement over an incredibly close election starts to abate, analysts will take a closer look at how a Biden presidency may impact traditional markets and price. Three key factors to consider are the eventual passage of a new round of economic stimulus, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and the possibility of a stock market recovery.
