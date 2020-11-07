2020 Samsung phones can now stream multiple apps to Windows PCs

Microsoft and Samsung have added the ability to steam multiple apps from a phone to a Windows 10 PC.
We got a taste of this feature when it was shown off a few months ago, and now it’s rolling out to select Samsung phones.
This feature’s premise is to allow windows users to stream apps from their Samsung phone and use them on their desktop like a native Windows app.
The following phones are supported:
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5 G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung S20 series (on One UI 3.0 beta)
On the Windows side of things, you need to be running at least the Windows 10 May 2020 update, and the ‘Your phone’ app needs to be on version 1.20102.132.0 or higher.
Windows notes that not all apps will work with this software and will appear as a blank screen. The other issue with this software is that some apps might not work with a mouse and keyboard. Instead, only users with touchscreen laptops will be able to use them.
The company also states that both your phone and PC need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to work.
You can learn more about the feature by reading Microsoft’s support post about the beta feature.
Source: Microsoft