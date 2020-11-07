17 Iconic Florence Pugh Moments

1

Florence, if you’re reading this, please bring back Cooking with Flo.

You probably know actor Florence Pugh from her iconic role as Amy March in Little Women or as Dani Ardor in Midsommar.


PBS SoCal / Via youtube.com

The 2019 films basically launched her into the mainstream spotlight. She’s since been nominated for an Academy Award and appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Or, you might know her from her Instagram Stories, which have basically become the new Happiest Place on Earth.

Basically, Florence is a wonderful human being and I would argue that the positivity she radiates is more than any of us deserve.

Here are just some of the times Florence Pugh was an absolute icon.

1.

When she brought her Instagram followers into her kitchen for Cooking with Flo.

2.

When she taught Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet that snails are friends, not food.


Hits Radio / Via youtube.com

During a cast interview with Hits Radio, she told him that snails were “so beautiful” before describing how they lay their eggs.

3.

When she showed off her lyrical genius with her debut single, “Blah Blah Blah.”

4.

When she gently put things into perspective for the Instagram haters who left mean comments regarding her relationship.

5.

When she modeled the proper way to wear a travel pillow.

6.

When she used wiping off a sweat mustache to illustrate the film industry’s complicity in unrealistic beauty standards.


Getty

“As beautiful as cinema is, it’s a massive part of the problem of why we look at ourselves in the way we do,” she told Guardian.

7.

When she shared her best dance moves to encourage her followers to shake off their quarantine stress.

8.

When she dressed as her own character from Midsommar for Halloween 2019.

9.

When she did surgery on a cactus and sang him an apologetic song during the entire operation.

10.

When, instead of letting a production team that pressured her to lose weight harm her sense of self-worth, she decided that she “didn’t want to do that kind of work” again.


Getty

She told Glamour UK, “Because I was faced with that, I realized what I wanted to represent, and had that not happened, I may not have overcome my issues with my body at such an early age.”

11.

When she made marmalade that looked so delicious it got the attention of the orange marmalade-loving children’s book character Paddington Bear.

12.

When she offered a fan who recreated her iconic Midsommar dress some style advice for their special day.

Yes yes yes YES!
And when you’re done with it all you need to do is fold it neatly and save it for your wedding day🤗 https://t.co/GwQmJNeazP


@Florence_Pugh / Via Twitter: @Florence_Pugh

Maybe, if the amateur costumer dresses as Amy March next, Florence will recommend it as a red carpet look.

13.

When she accidentally dragged her voluminous sleeves through ketchup during a Vogue interview.


Vogue / Via youtube.com

Florence paused the mukbang interview to reach into the handbag she had stashed behind her chair.

14.

When she took a page out of Little Women costar Saoirse Ronan’s book and shared a quippy way to pronounce her name.

Like if you were pretending to have a shoot out and you make all the noises yourself.."Pew PEW pew pew,quot; *reloads gun* "pewpewpewpew,quot;...Pugh. https://t.co/Aok1qlCTh3

Like if you were pretending to have a shoot out and you make all the noises yourself..”Pew PEW pew pew” *reloads gun* “pewpewpewpew”…Pugh. https://t.co/Aok1qlCTh3


@Florence_Pugh / Via Twitter: @florence_pugh

She told BBC Radio 1 that fans had been meme-ifying it since the Black Widow trailer dropped.

15.

When she turned her freezer into an archive of her attempts at sourdough bread so her mom could taste the progress.


Getty

She told Elle that she kept a slice of each loaf she made since lockdown began in Los Angeles.

16.

When she spontaneously got a tattoo of a “quite mathematical” worker bee.

17.

And finally, when she told Stephen Colbert that the Orc’s lack of a skincare routine in Lord of the Rings used to make her too scared to sleep.


CBS / Via youtube.com

She explained that, despite starring in one of the most terrifying horror films in recent years, she wasn’t always a fan of the genre.

