12 Best Celebrities’ Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Over the years, we saw some reality TV stars transforming into a legendary singer, or a singer going all out to be a politician figure. Here are some best celebrities impersonations of other stars for Halloween that you might want to take notes from.

1. Rita Ora as Post Malone Instagram Rita Ora made headlines in 2018 when she attended the KISS Haunted House Party in London dressed as rapper Post Malone. She looked totally unrecognizable as she sported beard, the “Sunflower” rapper’s unique facial tattoos as well as his trademark cut-off denim jacket. <br /> Totally nailing it down, the British singer and actress graced the red carpet at The SSE Arena, Wembley, while grasping a bottle of beer and fake cigarette. At one point, THR even mistook a photo of Rita in the costume as the real Post Malone in one of its tweets on January 2019.

2. Ciara as Cardi B Instagram Ciara won Halloween this year. The singer and her son Future Jr opted to recreate Cardi B‘s “Invasion of Privacy” album cover and it was perfect. Ciara donned the exact same black-and-white checkered retro outfit from Christian Cowan’s fall 2018 collection and traded her raven locks for a yellow wig. Wearing white cat-eye glasses, Ciara posed seductively as she stuck her tongue out. <br /> Future Jr, meanwhile, dressed up as Cardi’s husband Offset. The little boy, whom Ciara shares with ex Future, wore a black denim jacket, a big gold chain necklace and aviator shades. Ciara totally approved the look as she said, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her!”

3. Kim Kardashian as Cher WENN/FayesVision Kim Kardashian has been a huge fan of Cher and it was not surprising for her to dress up as the iconic singer/actress for Halloween in 2017. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” channeled the singer’s look from the 1973 Academy Awards while attending the 70s’-themed Casamigos Tequila Halloween party alongside her good pal Jonathan Cheban. <br /> The reality TV star wore a custom-made, two-piece golden bejeweled outfit. Making herself look identical to the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress, Kim donned a long, straight black wig. As for Jonathan, he dressed as the Sonny for Kim’s Cher.

4. Miley Cyrus as Lil’ Kim Twitter Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus turned heads as she dressed up as Lil’ Kim at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Malibu” singer donned a barely-there purple dress that matched her wig and nipple pasty. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress previously said that she adored Lil’ Kim, saying, “In my past life, I feel like that was me. I feel like Lil’ Kim is who I am on the inside … she just makes me happy … I just love her. And I can’t help that I love her.” Apparently, the legend caught wind of Miley’s Halloween tribute and praised her as she told MTV News, “I think she did me well.”

5. Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar Lisa Rinna opted to be Jennifer Lopez for 2019 Halloween. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star broke the internet as she attended the annual Casamigos Halloween party in a body-baring, iconic Versace palm print frock that J.Lo once wore. Jennifer was pretty much flattered by Lisa’s impersonation of her. During an interview with Access Hollywood, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker said, “I saw that on Instagram..actually Alex [Rodriguez] sent that to me. He’s like, ‘LOOK!’ She looked awesome. It was really cute and it feels great.”

6. Emily Ratajkowski as Demi Moore WENN/DJDM/FayesVision Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski drew inspiration from Demi Moore for 2020 Halloween. The model took to Instagram Stories to share two snaps of her recreating Demi’s pregnancy photo shoot for Vanity Fair in 1991. Wearing a short black wig to copy Demi’s pixie cut, Emrata donned nothing but an oversized white shirt draped over a black bra and matching underwear that was identical to Demi’s original photo. The 29-year-old model, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, captioned the picture, “Demi’s Body,” in red letters. Demi gave her a seal of approval as she reposted the picture and added several heart emojis in the caption.

7. Harry Styles as Elton John Instagram Harry Styles dressed as a young Elton John at the Casamigos Halloween party back in 2018. The “Sign of the Times” singer impersonated Elton in the latter’s iconic bedazzled L.A. Dodgers outfit that he wore to perform at Dodgers Stadium back in 1975. Harry completed the sparkling look with a matching baseball cap and giant pink sunglasses. Elton was totally impressed by the One Direction member’s take on him. He posted some photos featuring Harry in the character and wrote on Instagram, “Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume.”

8. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj Instagram Lil Nas X has been open about his adoration for Nicki Minaj. True to his identity as a Barb, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker opted to dress as the “Anaconda” femcee for this year’s Halloween as he recreated one look from Nicki’s 2011 “Super Bass” video. <br /> Taking to his social media account, the openly gay rapper dressed in full drag and sported bold makeup. He went all out with a two-toned wig, a form-fitting pink leopard print bodysuit, heels as well as fake breasts. “NAS MARAJ,” he wrote in the caption, referring the handle to his old Nicki fan account.

9. Katy Perry as Hilary Clinton Instagram Katy Perry went political in 2016 as she arrived at Kate Hudson‘s annual Halloween party in Los Angeles dressing as Hillary Clinton. Wearing a blonde wig, a convincing facial prosthetic, and a classic red pantsuit, the “Dark Horse” singer came alongside her friend Michael Kives who dressed as Hillary’s husband Bill. “BILL & HILL 4EVA,” Katy wrote alongside a picture of them at the event to celebrate the spookiest night celebration. Interestingly, her now-fiance Orlando Bloom joined her as Donald Trump that night.

10. Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was Ariana Grande‘s doppelganger for a night. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star dressed up as the “7 Rings” singer back in 2018, donning the songstress’ signature ponytail. The mom of three also wore a pink baby doll dress and knee-high boots that looked identical to what Ariana wore in her May appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. It seemed like Kourtney really loved the look as she reposted another photo of her dressing up as the “Side to Side” hitmaker later in 2019. This time, she was seen posing in front of a grand piano.

11. Christie Brinkley as ‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Instagram Christie Brinkley morphed into “RHOBH” Lisa Rinna in 2020 Halloween. Channeling her inner Real Housewife, the 66-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share how they spent this year’s Halloween together with her transforming into Lisa. She sported Lisa’s iconic short hair and made her lips look plumper with some lip liner. She also shared a video of her dancing in her kitchen while still in her costume, poking fun at Lisa, who is known for posting on social media videos of her dancing. The Bravo personality appeared to approve her look as she reposted Christie’s post on her own page.

12. Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera WENN/Avalon/Judy Eddy Kylie Jenner replicated Christina Aguilera‘s outfit from her “Dirrty” music video for Halloween in 2016. The cosmetic mogul did so well in her Xtina homage as she donned an identical white-and-bra and black-and-red pants that featured a big hole around the crotch. Her wig and “obviously fake” piercings were also on point. <br /> Apparently, Kylie wasn’t the only one who was satisfied with the look. The “Life of Kylie” star shared that the “Reflection” singer, “reached out and was like, ‘I love your costume so much.’ ” Kylie also said that the singer “invited me to her birthday party and said ‘Please show up in the costume,’ ” which she did.