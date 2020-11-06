YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Expecting A Boy!!

Yaya Mayweather and her soon-to-be baby daddy NBA Youngboy have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple took part in a gender reveal. TSR captured the moment.

Yaya’s father, Floyd Mayweather, confirmed that he was about to be a granddaddy. He says that he’s happy for his daughter and supportive — but had a few words to say about Youngboy’s rant a few months back.

Youngboy called Floyd a “bitch ass.”

NBA YOUNGBOY CURSES FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts at home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world.” He continued, “As far as NBA, I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.”

NBA’s mom clapped back: “Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want. They gon’ do what they want. If Kentrell wanted to say he was a bitch ass daddy, that’s probably how Kentrell [NBA Youngboy] felt at that time.”