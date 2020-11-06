Yaya Mayweather Had Baby Shower Online: Twitter Says It Was ‘Ghetto’

Yaya Mayweather had her baby shower last night – and she live-streamed it so that fans and friends could attend in a socially distant manner, has learned.

And the event was expensive. learned that Mayweather’s 19 year old daughter spent close to $100,000 on the event. The cost of the event included a live videographer who was in charge of Livestreaming the event on Instagramm.

Here’s some video from the event:

While many people thought that the event was nice, and elegant – especially given COVID, not everyone thought it was as elegant as it could have been. People were particularly surprised given how outspoken Yaya has been about her luxurious lifestyle.

Just a few days ago, she was on Twitter bragging about having more than 10 Hermes Birkin bags. According to Yaya, she has more than $200,000 worth of Hermes bags in her possession.

Twitter didn’t like the event at all. Look: