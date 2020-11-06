Xbox exclusive ‘The Medium’ delayed until January 28

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is a powerful console, but there seem to be increasingly fewer reasons to purchase it right away as its launch window lineup continues to shrink.
Xbox Series X exclusive launch window title, The Medium, has been delayed by several weeks. The game was originally scheduled to release on December 10th but has now been delayed until January 28th, 2021.
We have important message to share with you#TheMedium #Blooberteam #XboxSeriesX #XboxSeriesS #PCgame #STEAMgame pic.twitter.com/XbpQUOyJj3
— The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) November 6, 2020
According to The Medium’s developer, Bloober Team, the delay is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Poland as well as the “current schedule of other games on the market.” The team is no doubt concerned with being forced to compete with other AAA titles releasing in the same time frame, including Immortals Fenyx Rising (December 3rd) and Cyberpunk 2077 (December 10th, The Medium‘s original release date).
The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game. In the title, you play as a medium who can travel to the spirit realm. Players are tasked with solving puzzles and using their psychic abilities against hostile forces.
The game is coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service on day-one.
Image credit: Bloober Team
Source: @TheMediumGame