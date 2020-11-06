Xbox All Access is now available in Quebec

Xbox All Access now seems to be available in Quebec.

According to a Reddit thread, Xbox’s All Access opened up at EB Games at 11am ET in Quebec.

You can check out the poster’s dropbox link here. Other tweets support this thread.

Some reports from the thread indicate that it’s already sold out, however.

With All Access, you can finance the Xbox Series X for $39.99 CAD/month and the Xbox Series S for $29.99/month. This lasts for a 24-month period, which includes access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during this time.

When checking out, you’ll sign up for a ‘PayPlan’ from RBC, meaning payments will be spread out across a 24-month period at 0 percent APR. There are no upfront fees.

As of now, EB Games is the exclusive Canadian provider of Xbox All Access.

The Xbox Series X will cost $599 outright, while the Xbox Series S will be priced at $379 outright. Both consoles release on November 10th.

Our reviews of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available — check them out to know which one you may want to purchase.

Source: Reddit

