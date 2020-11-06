Workers make citizens’ arrest after allege car thieves injure policeman in Gold Coast pursuit

A group of council and bridge workers have chased down a man and teenager who allegedly stole a Mercedes before injuring a policeman during a pursuit on the Gold Coast .

Police found a stolen Kia being driven through Surfers Paradise around midday today.

Moments later, the officers spotted it again in Chevron Island and decided to leave their car.

A group of council and bridge workers carried out a citizens arrest on the Gold Coast. ()

“Some police stopped their vehicles and ran to the stolen vehicle which did a U-turn which crushed a police officer against a black Mercedes,” Senior Sergeant Brendan Wiblen told .

The occupants of the stolen vehicle allegedly hit two more cars and then tried to make their escape on foot, but a number of nearby workers took matters into their own hands.

Workmen Corey Kelly, and brothers Nick and Ashley Roberts, were among four people who made the citizen’s arrests.

The arrest involved an allegedly stolen Kia. ()

“We ended up chasing the other one up around the corner and he saw us all coming and he put his arms up,” Nick and Ashley told .

“He ran around the tree and ran straight into me pretty much and then he was gone and so he gave up.”

The workers managed to hold the alleged thieves until police arrived at the scene.