Why investors should spend less time trying to avoid the dips and more time preparing for them

Separate buckets

in stocks is appropriate for money that has a long time frame, such as retirement planning. The objective is to generate returns that are well in excess of inflation and grow your nest egg so you can pay yourself a salary after you stop working. In this case, corrections aren’t an impediment to reaching the goal. They’re more likely to be an imperceptible blip on a multi-decade chart.

It’s quite a different matter for money that’s been set aside for a down payment, kitchen renovation, vacation, or emergency fund. It needs to be kept separate and secure, so you know its there when you need it.

If you’re going to be good at navigating down markets, don’t let the money you need in the next year or two creep into your investment portfolio. Different goals have different risks.

Planting seeds

Maybe the best way to prepare for a down market is to look forward to it. It sounds perverse, but for investors who are building their asset base (accumulators), lower prices and rampant fear are a godsend. Regrettably, this is often lost on investors who are otherwise keen to buy a jacket on sale, a car during a year-end clearance or a property from a distressed seller.

As the adage goes, most of your return is made in bear markets, you just don’t know it until later.

Bad markets are a necessary part of so you might as well get good at them. That doesn’t mean avoiding them but rather knowing they’re coming, having a good handle on the purpose of your money, and thinking about how you’ll take advantage of them.

If you can’t see holding your current portfolio through the coming market declines, you need to make changes. Because as Seth Godin says in his recent book, The Dip (which inspired this column), “If you can’t make it through the Dip, don’t start.”

Tom Bradley ischair and chief investment officerat Steadyhand Investment Funds, a company that offers individual investors low-fee investment funds and clear-cut advice. He can be reached at [email protected]