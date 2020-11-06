Waiting for a winner was costly and other investor lessons from the post-election rally nobody saw coming

Article content continued

But as soon as the markets opened on Wednesday, it was clear that big tech was still in charge. On Thursday, it was no different. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla each rose by more than three per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index continued its stellar run with a 2.5 per cent gain.

It’s not the sheer scale of these companies that allows them to continue to thrive, JCIC Asset Management vice-president and portfolio manager Cameron Scrivens said, it’s their ability to execute, to grow and stay relevant among consumers. Until they stumble, it’s these companies, along with the rest of the tech sector, that will continue to push markets higher, he said.

“How many times have people called for value to come back?” Scrivens asks. “There’s a lot of great companies there but the environment’s not right for them. Throughout that (low-rate) environment, throughout COVID-19, throughout all the challenges we’ve had in 2020, big tech has continued to execute well and they’ve shown that their business models are bullet proof.”

Lesson three: Don’t wait for a winner to buy

Investors couldn’t be blamed for choosing to stay on the sidelines before the election. After all, there was an unprecedented amount of uncertainty prior to the vote and in many ways there still is. Though Biden appears to have the upper hand, the results are close and the incumbent, Donald Trump, has indicated he could contest them, meaning it may take weeks before we have true clarity. Those who bought U.S. stocks during the last contested election in 2000 will remember that stocks fell between six and seven per cent before George W. Bush was ultimately declared the victor.