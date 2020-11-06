Vols win first SEC East championship since 2005

Tennessee Athletics

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wrenne French tallied the game-winning score on her Senior Night, as the Vols clinched an SEC East division championship with a 1-0 victory over No. 9 South Carolina Friday night at Regal Soccer Stadium.

With the win, Tennessee (4-3-1, 4-3-1 SEC) secured a top-2 seed and double-bye for next week’s SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The Vols earned their second shutout win over a top-10 opponent this season Friday night, as sophomore keeper Lindsey Romig returned from injury and recorded a clean against the league’s top scoring offense in South Carolina (6-2-0, 6-2-0).

Full recap to follow.