Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all heart in these pictures

Virat Kohli turned 32 yesterday and the cricketer celebrated his birthday with his wife Anushka Sharma and RCB teammates in the UAE. Virat Kohli is one of the most successful batsmen to ever play the game so it wasn’t surprising to see social media being flooded with messages.



However, the best message for the cricketer without a doubt was a post by his wife Anushka Sharma. The actress shared two pictures on social media where the two are seen holding each other in their arms. The post needed no caption as Anushka just shared it with a simple heart emoji. Take a look at the pictures below.











Virat’s RCB is all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today in the IPL eliminator game. A win will see him play them play the Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier of the IPL.