Video: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani stand up for the third gender

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are coming together in an extremely special project as it deals with the stereotype against the third gender. Akshay and Kiara star together in Laxmii and for the first time Akshay will be seen in the role of a transgender as in the film he gets possessed by a soul of a transgender. Akshay has already wowed the audience with his performance in the trailer and the song Bam Bholle in his never-seen-before avatar, but now the cast of the film is taking a step forward to something more for the third gender.

Today Kiara and Akshay released a video promoting the initiative to stand up for equal rights and love for the transgenders. The video’s tagline Ab Hamari Baari Hai is to tell the people that the transgenders have done a lot for us and sacrifice their whole living style just because of a society which refuses to accept them.

The video asks people to let go of all such gender stereotypes and accept them with love and dance in their happiness by wearing a red bindi to promote the initiative because Ab Hamari Baari Hai. Watch the video below.