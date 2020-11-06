Victoria records zero cases, zero deaths for eighth day in a row

Victoria has once again recorded no new COVID-19 infections and no deaths for the eighth day in a row.

The rolling average for metro areas has dipped below one for the first in months, now sitting at 0.9.

Today’s numbers come ahead of tomorrow’s announcement regarding the easing of Victoria’s tough coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said “significant announcements” would be made about the easing of restrictions on Sunday, with further detail to be also revealed about the road ahead for the state.

“This Sunday we will make really significant announcements about taking significant steps,” he said.

“We will also map out what the rest of November will look like.”

Under the current roadmap, from 11.59pm on Sunday, the 25km travel restriction will be dropped in Melbourne and the ‘ring of steel’ separating metro from regional Victoria will also come down.

Gyms and fitness studios will also reopen and patron capacity limits at hospitality venues will be expanded.