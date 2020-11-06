Uniswap trader spends $9,500 in fees on $120 transaction By Cointelegraph

‘I destroyed my life’: Uniswap trader spends $9,500 in fees on $120 transaction
A clumsy trader claims to have “destroyed” their life after inadvertently paying $9,500 in fees for a $120 transaction on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap.
On Nov. 5, Reddit user ‘ProudBitcoiner’ posted that he had accidentally paid 23.5172 Ether (ETH) for a single trade after getting the “Gas Limit” and “Gas Price” input boxes confused in the MetaMask wallet.
