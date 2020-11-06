TV Ratings for Thursday, Nov. 5: ‘Mom’ Without Anna Faris

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s eventful, special Thursday installment of The Bachelorette drew a season high in audience (with 5.3 million viewers) while matching its demo high (and leading the night’s non-NFL fare) with a 1.4 rating; read recap.

Over on CBS, both Young Sheldon (6.5 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) and Mom (4.7 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B”) returned down sharply from their previous averages (8.7 mil/1.1 and 6.3 mil/0.8), hitting series lows all around. B Positive debuted to 5 mil and a 0.6 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“), down a tick from what The Unicorn averaged last season in the post-Sheldon slot.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (8.6 mil/2.4) was up about 9 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

NBC | Superstore (2.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B-,” read post mortem) dipped with America Ferrera’s final episode.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.03 mil/0.3, read recap) ticked up, The Outpost (459K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.