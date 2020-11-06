Turner won’t be disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols

When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series last week, the on-field celebration was blemished by Justin Turner, who violated Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

Turner was removed from the Game 6 clincher after testing positive for the coronavirus, but he still returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates following their 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He was captured in photos without a mask and in close proximity to his Dodgers teammates.

As a result of his actions, MLB launched an investigation into the incident and determined on Friday that Turner will receive no discipline for violating the protocols.