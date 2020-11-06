Trump ‘never going to declare himself the legitimate loser’, Megyn Kelly says

Donald Trump is “never going to declare himself the legitimate loser”, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has said.

Kelly found herself in spotlight earlier this year due to her feud with Mr Trump, which formed the basis of a big-screen film, Bombshell.

Kelly said Mr Trump’s reaction to the unfolding election isn’t unexpected.

Former Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly speaks to Today about Trump’s reaction to the election. (Nine/Today)

“I don’t think anybody thought that If Trump lost he would go quietly,” she told Today.

“I’m not sure they thought it would be quite as dark as it has been this week but I do believe he will eventually concede”

“He’s never going to declare himself the legitimate loser of this race but I don’t believe he will have to be dragged from the White House kicking and screaming.”

Kelly said Mr Trump’s refusal to accept defeat is in line with his character.

“I don’t think losing is a familiar feeling to him,” she said.

“He’s an optimist but to the point where he refuses to see anything negative even when it’s staring at him in his face.”

In this Jan. 28, 2016 file photo, Moderator Megyn Kelly waits for the start of the Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa. Kelly’s Fox News colleague, Sean Hannity, accused Kelly of backing Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. The spat began Wednesday night on Kellys program, when the anchor criticized both GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate, Clinton, of avoiding tough media interviews. (AP)

Mr Trump has filed several lawsuits in key battleground states where Biden has taken the lead, accusing Democrats of corruption and voter fraud.

Despite having no evidence to support the claims, Kelly said Mr Trump’s is justified.

“No one is behaving particularly well but of those involved Biden’s been pretty good.”

“I think its totally within his right and what he owes to his supporters to fight for every vote and make sure every vote is legitimate.”

Kelly also hit out at her former network and other news outlets for cutting off Trump’s address yesterday.

Donald Trump addressed the public yesterday but his speech was cut off. (AP)

Mr Trump spoke to Americans from the White House on Thursday evening, illegitimately declaring victory in the election for the second this week.

Several US news networks cut their feeds of the 16-minute speech including Fox, CNBC and MSNBC.

MSNBC halted its live stream of the speech just a few minutes in, with host Brian Williams saying: “Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States.

“It was not rooted in reality – and at this point, where our country is, it’s dangerous.”

Kelly said the move was “ridiculous” and networks should have done a fact check after the speech opposed to censoring the speech.

“I thought it was ridiculous … I understand what he was saying was very controversial and untrue but you don’t get to silence him. He’s still the president of the United States.”