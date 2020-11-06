Trey Sanders in stable condition after car accident

Alabama running back Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident on Friday but is in stable condition.

Alabama sent the following statement on Friday attributed to Nick Saban:

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries. We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders is a freshman from Florida and has 30 carries for 134 yards this season. The redshirt freshman rushed 12 times for 80 yards in the shutout win over Mississippi State last weekend, which were both career-high marks for him.

Sanders was a highly sought-after recruit and ranked among the to players in the country entering college.