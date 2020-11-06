The ‘Shortstops who hit 30 HRs in a season’ quiz

Avert your eyes, Cleveland fans.

On Thursday, reports began to circulate that the Cleveland Indians have told teams that they plan to trade 26-year-old, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor this winter. Lindor’s name has come up in trade rumors for some time now, but with the Indians actively in cost-cutting mode, the rumors may finally become a reality. He certainly won’t come cheap, but superstar shortstops just entering their prime never do.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In MLB history, a shortstop has hit 30 or more home runs in a season on just 43 occasions, including Lindor, who has done it three times himself. So, with that in mind, how many 30-homer shortstops can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!