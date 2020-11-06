The new technology helping Queensland children overcome increasingly common knee injuries

Innovative new technology at the Queensland Children’s Hospital is helping youngsters who have undergone knee reconstructions to heal faster and avoid injury again.

The knee laxometre is being used in research to improve the understanding of how to manage this increasingly common injury in children and promote safe return to physical activity.

More than 125 youngsters have been recruited for the study, including Sam Hogan who ruptured a ligament during a soccer game.

“Just as I was trying to reposition myself to be able to get the ball again, I fell over,” he said.

“It hurt, it hurt a lot.”

The Knee Laxometres is able to measure how stable Sam’s knee is naturally and post-reconstruction.

Queensland Children’s Hospital’s Head of Orthopaedics Dr David Bade told the $25,000 machine is helping the 12-year-old to overcome the injury.

“When we bought this machine, it was the second one in Australia and the only one being used for paediatric patients,” he said.

“What we’re particularly doing with this research is seeing how that stability in the knee changes as kids grow.”

The machine is just one of the life-changing treatments funded by the Children’s Hospital Foundation through the Channel 9 Telethon.

“Without the generous support of the community of the foundation, this type of research wouldn’t be happening.”

