The makers can’t decide on Salman Khan’s cop avatar in Antim

While it has been reported for a long time that Salman Khan will play a no-nonsense cop in this film, the makers are now in a dilemma to finalise his look for the film. According to reports in a leading daily, director Mahesh Manjrekar wants the actor to play a Maharashtrian cop and stay true to the script, while Salman Khan is determined to play a Punjabi cop. A trade source had this to say, “Salman wants to play a Punjabi police officer. He believes it will lend pan-India appeal to the film. Over the past few days, Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character. It has finally been decided that the actor will conduct a look test this weekend, during which he will flaunt a Maharashtrian avatar and a North Indian get-up, and accordingly zero in on his final look.”
The film will take its muhurat shot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra and then have a two-month shoot at a studio in Karjat.