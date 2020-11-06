Tannehill: ‘Everyone’s frustrated’ with Titans’ losing streak

The Tennessee Titans looked like one of the best teams in football two weeks ago with an undefeated 5-0 record. Since then, they fell to the now 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers and were upset by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, weakening their record to 5-2 after a strong start.

Questions now are being raised about what kind of team the Titans truly are and what they could potentially become. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted that the entire team is frustrated with their two-game losing streak and that they’ll have to bounce back when the Chicago Bears come to town this weekend.

“Everyone’s frustrated; we’re just not coming out and performing the way we expect to,” Tannehill said, via the Tennessean. “But at the end of the day we have no one to look to but ourselves. We have a really good team coming to town this week and we’ve got to play good football. We have a lot to clean up on. We haven’t performed up to our standards offensively, especially last week.”

Since Tannehill arrived to the team last year, the Titans have never lost three games in a row. If they reach that point on Sunday, Mike Vrabel’s squad may become more frustrated than they already are.

Tannehill has been solid this season, completing 67.4% of his passes for 1,823 yards and 17 touchdowns against three interceptions. In the one career game he’s played against the Bears, Tannehill came out on top, so don’t expect him to come out and flop on Sunday.