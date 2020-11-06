Statement from theScore on Introduction of Legislation to Facilitate Expansion of Internet Gaming in Ontario

Article content continued

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, the enactment of enabling legislation and regulations in the Province of Ontario to facilitate iGaming and the enactment of federal legislation to permit single-event sports wagering (including the timing of such legislation and regulations being passed and proclaimed in force (if at all) and the terms and conditions imposed in such legislation and regulations on participants in the iGaming industry), the receipt by the Company of all relevant licences and approvals under the relevant legislation and regulations and those factors which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005251/en/

Contacts

Dan Sabreen

Director, Communications

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Tel: 202-321-4195

Email: [email protected]

Benjie Levy

President & Chief Operating Officer

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Tel: 416-479-8812 ext. 2284

Email. [email protected]

#distro