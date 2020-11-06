State of Origin news, NRL set to go public with Boyd Cordner findings

The NRL is expected to go public and release the findings of its investigation into the management of Boyd Cordner’s alleged concussion in the State of Origin opener.

The unprecedented news comes as the league seeks to be transparent given the huge public interest into Cordner’s wellbeing.

The NRL has historially opted not to name and shame teams that haven’t followed health protocols amid fears doctors would quit the game due to the reputational damage.

Punishments have been kept private ever since the Titans, Knights and Dragons were slugged with $350,000 fines early in 2017.

Boyd Cordner of the Blues is assisted by a trainer after a head knock (Getty)

The development comes after NRL issued a “please explain” to the Blues after their skipper went down was allowed back onto the field after going down hard with a head knock at Adelaide Oval.

A day later, Cordner made the decision to rule himself out for the remainder of the Origin series amid growing concerns over his health.

Cordner confirmed on Friday that he had made the “precautionary” decision to sit out.

“As hard as it was, it is the right call based on the fact that I have had a few knocks this year,” Cordner said.

Fittler reacts to Cordner head knock

“I feel really good after Wednesday’s game; I’ve pulled up fine. I have no concerns about the knock in Game One. I passed the HIA test and was happy to return to the field.

“The decision is more precautionary than anything. It has been a big year and now I can just rest up and relax with a good break coming up. I will be leaving camp today.”

The match at ANZ Stadium is a must-win for New South Wales if they’re to force a decider at Suncorp Stadium.