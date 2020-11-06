If it’s one thing about Saucy Santana, honey, he stays with a man.

Not too long ago he was complaining to his good friend JT of the City Girls about a recent heartbreak.

But Santana must have embraced his inner Ariana Grande because he stepped up his move-on game with a quickness!

That’s right, no more boo-hoos for Santana who has been kicking it with a new guy!

Saucy Santana revealed his new man Friday on his Instagram page and though his identity remains a mystery, he wasn’t scared to show his new boo’s face.

The pair were matching colors with their fits while hugged up in a few couple pictures.

Saucy Santana’s caption read, “Making love in my Chrome Hearts! If he ain’t got the bag, Ion want NO parts!” assuming it was lyrics to a song.

Santana’s friends hopped in his comments to show love to the new couple including JT and Mulatto, who Saucy Santana has made music with.

The pics weren’t just for show, Saucy Santana was clearly kicking it with his new man Thursday night as shown in his story. He recorded his new dude partying with him and Yung Miami with the words “My Baby” on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram #SaucySantana looking boo’d up these days We see you! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 6, 2020 at 8:41am PST

We ain’t seen Saucy Santana this hype since Rihanna sent him some customized Savage X Fenty directly to his home!

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #SaucySantana is LIVING for his #SavageFenty box #Rihanna just gifted him A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

We only wish Saucy Santana and his new boo the best!

The post Saucy Santana Got A New Man! appeared first on The Shade Room.