Samsung Galaxy S21 cases leak with an entirely exposed corner

The leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 series show off a fairly significant change from the Galaxy S20 series in terms of looks. The Galaxy S21 will have an entire corner made of glass where the camera system will be situated. Due to this unique design choice, it seems that case manufacturers may have to make some odd choices in order to make compatible cases.

While it’s currently unknown whether these case images came from a third-party case manufacturer or from Samsung itself, we hope to see more protective designs as we get closer to the launch date.

Most details regarding the S21 series may be limited, however, we are aware that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108MP primary rear camera.