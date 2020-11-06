Samantha Akkineni has a savage reply to a fan when asked to divorce Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni loves to put up posts on social media. While her posts with her adorable pet Hash leaves everyone gushing, her workout videos serve as some major fitness inspiration. But what also sets this diva’s Instagram account apart is her wit and savage humour.



Yesterday Samantha posted a picture of herself where she’s seen dressed casually and explaining her happy state as the picture has a ‘Feelingggggg goooood’ sticker on it. While the picture got several likes and replies, one of the comments from her fan was rather hilarious. The fan asked Samantha to marry him and even divorce Naga Chaitanya. Samantha, who was in the mood to have a witty comeback, replied by saying, ‘Kashtam… okapan chey… chay ni adigu’ which means ‘It’s difficult. Do one thing, ask Chay.’

Now that’s one witty reply by the actress.







Samantha Akkineni will be making her web debut with the second season of Family Man. The actress is said to be playing a negative lead in it. She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and a horror-thriller with Ashwin Saravanan.