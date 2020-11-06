Salman Khan to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan

While in the ’90s Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan worked together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but today getting these two superstars in a single frame is rare. And looks like YRF has just managed to do that in one of their upcoming films.



Shah Rukh Khan who had taken a break from the movies after the release of Zero (2018), is all set to return on the big screen with YRF’s next Pathan. While John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are his co-stars in this film, according to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will also be a part of this film in a special way. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will have a cameo to play in the film and this will bring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together again on the big screen. Now our excitement for this one has doubled-up for sure.





In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had played the role of a magician in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight and later in 2018, Salman Khan had returned the favour by making an appearance in a song in Zero. Now when these two Khan-superstars manage to come together, their short stint together becomes the USP of the film.

Pathan will also mark SRK-Deepika’s fourth film together post-Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.