Saints’ Michael Thomas expected to play vs. Bucs

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is back, and his return to the lineup couldn’t come at a better time.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini (h/t Mike Triplett) reported late Friday afternoon that Thomas is set to make a much-anticipated return to the field for the first time since he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas and the Saints will play at Tampa Bay for a season rematch on Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old wideout missed three consecutive games because of the injury but was healthy enough to play versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12. Coach Sean Payton removed Thomas from the lineup for that “Monday Night Football” contest, however, following an altercation that reportedly included the receiver punching teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Thomas then suffered a new hamstring problem before the Week 7 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. He missed that game and last weekend’s thrilling overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

Additionally, quarterback Drew Brees is expected to start against Tampa Bay despite being limited in practice earlier in the week because of a shoulder issue.

“We’ll see,” Payton told reporters about the statuses of his stars. “I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we’ll wait ’til game day.”