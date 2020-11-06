Rose McGowan Calls U.S. ‘Land of the Overcharged’ After Breaking Arm While Reading Election Results

WENN/Instar

The former ‘Charmed’ actress shares with her social media followers a photo of her sporting a cast on her left arm while lying on a bed in a Mexican hospital, and the cost for her treatment.

Rose McGowan is obviously not a fan of the United States’ healthcare system. The actress best known for her role as Paige Matthews on “Charmed” branded her country the “land of the overcharged” when informing her social media followers that she has suffered a broken arm after reading 2020 presidential election results while on the stairs.

On Thursday, November 5, the 47-year-old shared an Instagram photo of her sporting a cast on her left arm while lying on a bed in a Mexican hospital. “Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break. It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident. USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged. #bigpharma #usa #mexico OUCH,” she captioned the snap.

Shortly after posting the picture, the “Conan the Barbarian” actress replied to a fan’s comment who asked why she relocated. “my father lived in MX for years, tia y tio are maestros in San Miguel DA, it’s in my blood to stay in the heart centered land. I came here to heal my insides and it’s really helping,” she explained.

Though she is currently staying in Mexico, Rose assures fellow Americans that she shared their anxiety while waiting for the outcome of the presidential election. In an audio clip she posted on Twitter, she declared, “I stand with all of you in fear tonight. All over the world and tonight, especially in the United States, it will be hard. It is hard, but out of this can be born a new system.”

“We just have to keep fighting and pushing forward, not in the same cult-like, two-way thinking. This is different, this is bigger,” she continued. “Go with the game-changers, even if someone stirs it up and you hate them, you’re reacting, and you’re thinking, and you’re feeling, and you’re doing, and you’re moving, and you’re acting. The action is the most important thing.”

Rose concluded her speech by stating, “I believe in you. Summon your better angels. Much love from Mexico, Rose. Rose Army. An army of thought, an army of those who think differently and see the system for what it is. We can be better.” She then encouraged her followers, “You’ve got this.”