‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reveals Why The Ladies Get So Drunk On Camera

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Margaret Josephs, one of the stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey, has explained why the ladies on the show get so drunk.

She says it’s because they’re afraid to eat on camera.

“I think a lot of people don’t like to eat on camera unlike me,” she told Page Six. “I think it’s easier to have a drink on camera then constantly have food in your mouth. If you have a drink in your hand it looks more sophisticated. People don’t like to eat on camera and if you’re drinking and not eating, obviously it’s much easier to get drunk.”

Alcohol has fueled some of the most explosive moments of the franchise, but Magaret says she learned very early on how to keep a grip on her drinking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR