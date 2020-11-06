‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reveals Why The Ladies Get So Drunk On Camera

Margaret Josephs, one of the stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey, has explained why the ladies on the show get so drunk.

She says it’s because they’re afraid to eat on camera.

“I think a lot of people don’t like to eat on camera unlike me,” she told Page Six. “I think it’s easier to have a drink on camera then constantly have food in your mouth. If you have a drink in your hand it looks more sophisticated. People don’t like to eat on camera and if you’re drinking and not eating, obviously it’s much easier to get drunk.”

Alcohol has fueled some of the most explosive moments of the franchise, but Magaret says she learned very early on how to keep a grip on her drinking.

“I went in the exact opposite direction,” she continued. “You really go either way but it was very frightening to me so I did vow as I grew up I’m never going to drink in front of my children. It’s not like I’ve never had a drink but I don’t like to feel out of control and you can still be the life of the party and not drink.”