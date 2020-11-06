Reginae Carter Slams Trump Supporters: You Owe Us An Apology!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Reginae Carter hopped on her social media to slam Trump supporters after his news conference on Thursday night.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now,” she wrote before she added, “That was embarrassing!!!!” 

During the press conference, Trump claimed the election was rigged and seemed to be calling for his supporters to fight against the results. Several news networks pulled away during the airing.

