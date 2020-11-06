Rapper & Social Media Star Braxton Baker Dead At 21, Possible Suicide!

Rapper and social media influencer Braxton Baker has died at the age of 21, has learned

This morning Braxton s mother confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. And while she did not reveal a cause of death, online speculation is that the beautiful young woman may have taken her own life.

Braxton, who was born in Virginia and is known to her fans as ‘Brax’, first found fame with the 2017 release of her music project, VERSE(atility).

She quickly garnered a huge social media following, quickly growing to more than 100,000 Instagram followers. And her future was VERY brigtht, According to reports she was in the process of creating a fashion brand inspired by ‘the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.’

But she had her demons too.

Braxton has been open about her past struggles with depression, revealing in a 2018 interview with SVGE Magazine that she was ‘in the midst of an existential crisis’.

‘I’m just trying to find my light again, snatch it, and shove it back in my soul. I’m out here living through it, figuring it out, and fighting it out like my life depends on it,’ she stated.

She added: ‘The biggest change I had to make, to achieve my first level of healing, was letting go of everything I thought I knew about myself…. Then the depression came harder. Now, the biggest change I’m making is completely passing my life over to God.’

Here are some Tributes to her via Twitter: