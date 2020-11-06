Rapper & Social Media Star Braxton Baker Dead At 21, Possible Suicide!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
33

Rapper and social media influencer Braxton Baker has died at the age of 21, has learned

This morning Braxton s mother confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. And while she did not reveal a cause of death, online speculation is that the beautiful young woman may have taken her own life. 

Braxton, who was born in Virginia and is known to her fans as ‘Brax’, first found fame with the 2017 release of her music project, VERSE(atility). 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR